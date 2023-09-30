Germany's government and Elon Musk spar on X over migrant rescue ships

Germany’s government has rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea
National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea.

Musk late Friday shared a video that showed migrants and aid workers on a boat. The right-wing account that first put the content on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised the populist far-right Alternative for Germany party, which has taken a hard line on migration issues.

“Is the German public aware of this?” Musk wrote in his repost.

The German Federal Foreign Office replied to Musk directly on X, writing: “Yes. And it’s called saving lives.”

Musk responded that he doubted the German public supports the actions of non-governmental organizations that take asylum-seekers from unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean. He also asserted it was “surely” a violation of Italy’s sovereignty for German-operated ships to bring rescued migrants to Italian territory.

“So you’re actually proud of it. Interesting,” he wrote to the Foreign Office, adding that he thinks such maritime operations have “invasion vibes.”

The exchange comes as migration has returned to the political forefront in Germany and other European countries, with government officials and opposition politicians sparring about how best to handle an increasing number of arriving migrants.

Cities and communities across Germany have sounded an alarm, saying they are running out of room to accommodate them and to provide kindergarten and school places.

More than 220,000 people applied for asylum in Germany from January to August this year. In all of 2022, about 240,000 people applied for asylum. In 2015-16, more than 1 million people applied for asylum in Germany.

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court12h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
16h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
The United States finally starts a session well at the Ryder Cup
8m ago
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who's hit and what's...
11m ago
The Flying Scotsman locomotive collided with another train in Scotland. Several people...
27m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
20h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
16h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top