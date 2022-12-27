Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said Drosten has been one of the most cautious scientists during the pandemic, and that “as a political consequence, we should end the last corona protection measures.” He said on Twitter that the law allows federal restrictions to be dropped before their scheduled end on April 7 if the situation is better than was expected in the fall — “and this is now the case.”

Buschmann's Free Democrats, the smallest of three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, have long pressed for the fewest restrictions possible.

There was pushback from the other two, center-left governing parties. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told German news agency dpa that “an immediate end to all measures would be reckless” and Drosten wasn't calling for it.

Lauterbach said the most vulnerable, for example in nursing homes, still need protection, and pointed to the strain the health system is currently facing from various infections.

“Hospitals are full, the staff overloaded, excess mortality is high and winter isn't over yet," he said.

Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn