Germany's Friedrich clinches 2-man World Cup bobsled title

Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second.

Friedrich’s time was 1 minute, 43.08 seconds. Kibermanis finished in 1:43.80. Russia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich got his first World Cup medal, placing third with Mikhail Mordasov in 1:43.90.