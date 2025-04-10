Germany's economy is expected to stagnate at best this year

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy is likely to stagnate at best in 2025 after shrinking for two years and the impact of U.S. tariffs could weigh down an already unimpressive showing, leading think tanks forecast Thursday.

Germany has Europe's biggest economy and is the 27-nation European Union's most populous member. Five economic institutes said in a regular update that they expect minimal growth of 0.1% this year — down from the 0.8% they forecast in September. They predicted growth of 1.3% in 2026.

However, they pointed to uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy. U.S. tariffs on aluminum, steel and vehicle imports are likely to reduce German economic growth this year and next by 0.1 percentage points each, according to their report.