German parties reach a deal to form a new government after weeks of talks

It’s still going to be a little while before parliament can elect Merz as chancellor, perhaps in early May. Before that can happen, the coalition deal will need approval in a ballot of the Social Democrats’ membership and by a convention of Merz’s CDU.

Details of the agreement weren’t immediately available.

But already last month, the two sides pushed plans through parliament to enable higher defense spending by loosening strict rules on incurring debt and to set up a huge infrastructure fund that's aimed at boosting the stagnant economy.

That was an about-turn for Merz, whose party had spoken out against running up new debt before the election without entirely closing the door to future changes to Germany's self-imposed “debt brake.”

The election took place seven months earlier than planned after Scholz's unpopular coalition collapsed in November, three years into a term that was increasingly marred by infighting and widespread discontent.

The market turbulence caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs added to pressure for Merz's Union and the Social Democrats to bring their coalition talks to a conclusion.

So have polls showing support for the Union slipping from its election showing and that of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which finished a strong second in February, gaining as the political vacuum persisted.

The prospective new coalition brings together what have been post-World War II Germany's traditional big parties, but the Union's election-winning performance in February was lackluster and the Social Democrats dropped to their worst postwar showing in a national parliamentary election.

Together, they have 328 seats in the 630-member lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.