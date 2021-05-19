Germany welcomes US sanctions waivers on Russia gas pipeline

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. Domestic critics in Germany have argued the pipeline should be abandoned because of Russia's treatment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Maas said Germany would discuss with U.S. officials what further steps are necessary to ensure that the waiver remains in place when the next report is due in three months.

“We understand the decision that was made in Washington to be one that takes into consideration the really extraordinarily good relations that have been established with the Biden administration,” he said. “And we naturally also understand it to indicate that Germany (is seen as) an important partner for the United States on which one counts in the future.”

The two leading contenders to succeed Merkel after Germany's Sept. 26 general election have contrasting positions on the pipeline project.

The candidate of the environmentalist Greens party, Annalena Baerbock, said recently that she would long since have “withdrawn political support for Nord Stream 2.”

Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's center-right party, backs Germany's existing stance.

“I think the German government's position is right, that it has granted the project all its permits," Laschet said Wednesday at a discussion event on foreign policy.

“'It can't happen' isn't a foreign policy response, because it is happening,” he said.

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.