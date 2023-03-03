X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany: Weapons found in raid on suspected extremist

National & World News
48 minutes ago
German investigators say they seized weapons, including three hand grenades and a crossbow, from the home of a suspected anti-government extremist that was searched as part of a hate speech probe

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators said Friday that they seized weapons, including three hand grenades and a crossbow, from the home of a suspected anti-government extremist that was searched as part of a hate speech probe.

Prosecutors said the 55-year-old from Munich, who is believed to be an adherent of the far-right Reich Citizens' Movement, was arrested. Its supporters deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government, claiming instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.

He was being investigated on suspicion of endorsing crimes and disparaging the memory of the dead. That was because of an alleged Twitter post last year approving of the fatal shooting of two police officers in western Germany in January 2022 when they stopped two men suspected of poaching.

Munich prosecutors said that, when the suspect's apartment was searched on Thursday, they found weapons including several knives and clubs, a crossbow, a semiautomatic pistol, thousands of rounds of ammunition and three hand grenades.

Editors' Picks

Maternal deaths in Ga. often preventable, point to broad problems3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Redistricting left Georgia voters with few competitive races
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Behind the scenes of the ‘Buckhead City’ defeat
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Behind the scenes of the ‘Buckhead City’ defeat
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
10h ago
The Latest
Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life for murder of wife, son
6m ago
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges
11m ago
UK couple to remain jailed after baby's remains found in bag
11m ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
22h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top