X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

“We want to make the issuing of visas easier,” he told reporters during a visit to India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru.

“Aside from the legal modernization we want to modernize the entire bureaucratic process as well,” Scholz said.

Asked about workers who don't speak the language when they come to Germany, he said it should not be seen as a hurdle if people arrive in the country speaking English first and then acquire German later on.

Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The German leader last year invited Modi to attend a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations he hosted in Bavaria, and said he favors India joining this year's meeting in Japan, too.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’16h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: Layers of lane closures a headache on Ga. 400
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Austin Riley’s adjustment, Kolby Allard’s lessons and more
15h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
15h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

10 years ago, Wilcox County high schoolers fought segregated proms
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
29m ago
Carter: Still a model for candidates asking 'Why not me?'
36m ago
Sofia Goggia wins World Cup downhill, closes on season title
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett, 'Wakanda Forever' top NAACP Image Awards
9h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top