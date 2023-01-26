Germany: Victims of fatal train attack identified as 2 teens

Before he was registered in Kiel, the suspect also lived in Hamburg and in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police and prosecutors were investigating possible motives for the attack, which happened as the train approached the town of Brokstedt.

Several media outlets reported that the attacker chased passengers through different coaches of the train and that traces of blood could be found in four of them. Some passengers tried to defend themselves by throwing their suitcases at him, German news channel n-tv reported.

Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, the interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, where Brokstedt is located, said the parents of the two teenage victims had been informed of their deaths. Not all other injured victims had been identified by Thursday noon time, she said.

“Due to the very dynamic course of the crime, much is unclear,” the minister said. Results of an interrogation of the alleged perpetrator did not exist yet, so investigators cannot yet say anything about the motive.

She said investigators were working under high pressure to “gather all the facts.”

The state parliament began its session Thursday with a minute of silence for the victims of the attack.

Credit: Jonas Walzberg Credit: Jonas Walzberg

Credit: Jonas Walzberg Credit: Jonas Walzberg

Credit: Jonas Walzberg Credit: Jonas Walzberg