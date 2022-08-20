ajc logo
X

Germany, US note 'courage' of jailed Russia critic Navalny

FILE -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he stands behind a glass panel of a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. On the second anniversary of the poison attack on Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States have recalled the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is imprisoned in Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the Russian opposition politician’s courage in a video message Saturday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko,file)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he stands behind a glass panel of a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. On the second anniversary of the poison attack on Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States have recalled the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is imprisoned in Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the Russian opposition politician’s courage in a video message Saturday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko,file)

National & World News
1 hour ago
On the second anniversary of the poison attack on Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States have hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is imprisoned in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia on charges those nations consider politically motivated.

“He barely survived the assassination attempt. He was able to recover in Germany,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video message released Saturday, praising the Russian dissident's bravery for going back to his homeland.

“I spoke with him during this time and got to know a courageous man who returned to Russia because he wanted to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law,” the chancellor added. “We should think about that now."

The U.S. State Department called for the immediate release of Navalny and condemned the Russian government's crackdown on opposition figures and independent media. Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most well-known critic and has detailed huge incidents of corruption by his regime.

“It is no coincidence that the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine has been accompanied by intensified repression at home,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The Kremlin seeks to prevent the people of Russia from knowing about the atrocities its forces are inflicting on Ukrainian civilians, and also from learning about the needless Russian military casualties for the sake of this unjust war,” he added, referring to Russia's six-month brutal war in Ukraine.

Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, which he rejected as politically motivated and an attempt by the authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Earlier this week, Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.

Editors' Picks
How is the massive TV and film Assembly Studios in Doraville build out progressing? 16h ago
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
2h ago
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax
16h ago
November PSC elections off after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
14h ago
November PSC elections off after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
14h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
21h ago
The Latest
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
9m ago
Protesters demand Utah require clergy to report sex abuse
28m ago
Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey
1h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
13h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
22h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top