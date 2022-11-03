Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

“The normalization process between Serbia and Kosovo in particular must speed up, so let's get it done,” he added. Serbia doesn't recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Serbia and Kosovo to take advantage of a German-French proposal on their future relations, details of which haven't been released, which she described as “a bridge that is being built to solve a problem that can be solved.”

Alongside regional reconciliation and cooperation, “the challenges of irregular migration, corruption and organized crime are crucial issues for all of us,” Scholz said, adding that the Balkan countries' commitment to align visa policies with those of the EU is “essential in this context.”

Germany and others have been pushing Serbia in particular to tighten its entry policies as an increasing number of migrants have tried to reach wealthier western European countries via the Balkans in recent months.

After Thursday's meeting, von der Leyen announced 1 billion euros in energy assistance to the western Balkan nations. Half of the grants will help support vulnerable households and businesses this winter. The rest are earmarked for investment in energy infrastructure, such as gas and electricity interconnectors.

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi

Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi