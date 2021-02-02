Germany to strengthen regulator after Wirecard debacle

Scholz's plans call for focused supervision of complex companies that would give the regulator an overview of all business areas and developments on the market.

They foresee a new “task force” that will be able to carry out special audits, and the hiring of additional auditors and others.

“It's important to me that, in the future, we systematically collect and evaluate information from whistleblowers,” Scholz said. “It is clear that information from whistleblowers is particularly welcome for BaFin's work.”

There will be regular exchanges with consumer protection groups and nongovernmental organizations, Scholz said.