BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Testimony from fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
ajc logo
X

Germany to keep more coal plants on hand in case of gas cuts

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany wants to temporarily keep additional coal-fired power plants on stand-by for almost two years to stave off a possible electricity shortage in case natural gas supplies are suddenly reduced by Russia

BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily keep additional coal-fired power plants on stand-by for almost two years to stave off a possible electricity shortage in case natural gas supplies from Russia are suddenly reduced, officials said Wednesday.

Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian gas due to the war in Ukraine, and expects to finish doing so in 2024. But the government fears that Moscow might cut off supplies suddenly in response to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations, including Germany.

A draft law agreed by Cabinet would ensure that coal-fired plants previously scheduled for closure remain in functional condition.

Germany already has several other coal and oil-fired plants on stand-by that can be activated in an emergency.

Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said the decision was important “in light of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the tense situation on the energy markets.”

“The goal of completing the phaseout of coal in Germany ideally by 2030, and the climate targets, remain in place,” she said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial17h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
Atlanta school board votes to close elementary school
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
17h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
2h ago
The Latest
Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow
6m ago
Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November
7m ago
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
10m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top