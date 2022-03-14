Germany to buy US-made F-35s to replace aging bombers

Announcing the decision, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany also will upgrade its Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for electronic warfare — a capability that's also currently fulfilled by the Tornado jets. The Eurofighter will be replaced beginning in 2040 with the Future Combat Air System, or FCAS, that's being jointly developed with France and Spain, she said.

Germany's air force commander, Ingo Gerhartz, said the Russian war in Ukraine made it necessary to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35s. Previously, the government had considered replacing the Luftwaffe's Tornados with a mix of different U.S. and European-made aircraft.