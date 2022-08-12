ajc logo
X

Germany suspends participation in Mali military mission

National & World News
1 hour ago
Germany says it's suspending its participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after the the West African country refused to grant a civilian aircraft carrying German troops permission to use its airspace

BERLIN (AP) — Germany announced Friday that it was suspending its participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after the West African nation refused to grant a civilian aircraft carrying German troops permission to use its airspace.

The flight was part of a troop rotation, and German officials said it was not the first time Mali has denied overflight permission.

Germany's defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, alleged her Malian counterpart, Sadio Camara, had not adhered to agreements. German troops will now focus on ensuring their own security, her ministry said.

“Camaras' actions speak a different language than his words,” Lambrecht said “We must therefore take measures and suspend the operation of our reconnaissance forces and transport flights (with helicopters) until further notice.”

Germany announced earlier in the year that it was drawing down its participation in a European Union military mission in Mali after France pulled out. But Germany continued to provide troops to the U.N.'s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in the West African nation.

Like France, Germany has expressed misgivings about the presence of Russian mercenaries in Mali.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Berlin was willing to continue participating in the U.N. mission in Mali.

“But such a deployment only makes sense if it has the support of the government there," he said.

Editors' Picks
Mayo Sowell: From the gridiron and prison to the pulpit3h ago
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
13h ago
Review: Bad luck at Buckhead’s Brassica
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
16h ago
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
16h ago
Rivian incentives ignite rift in Georgia governor race
3h ago
The Latest
Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa
23m ago
Portugal: EU eyes Iberia-Italy pipeline to get gas to Europe
48m ago
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
50m ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top