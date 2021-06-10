Germany starts rolling out a digital EU vaccination pass

“By doing so, we in the European Union are setting a cross-border standard that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world yet,” he said, adding that digital vaccination pass is an important step for the revival of international tourist travel.

The country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported Thursday that 47% of the population, or about 39.1 million people, have been vaccinated at least once. Almost 24%, or 19.9 million people, are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, almost 1.3 million people received a vaccine jab, the second highest daily number since the country started its vaccination campaign late last year.

