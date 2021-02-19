Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges

But no German state as a whole has achieved that threshold. Thuringia's rate currently stands at almost 117 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week.

The trend comes as several German states prepare to reopen elementary schools and kindergartens next week, a move criticized by some teachers' unions that say there are insufficient measures to protect students and staff members.

Wieler stressed that the hygiene policies developed for schools need to be put into practice.

“We have about 8 million students in Germany and almost 700,000 teachers,” he said. “The safety plans that exist (...) must be implemented. That's the precondition for opening elementary schools and kindergartens.”

German Health Minister Jens Spahn expressed concern about the rising share of more contagious virus variants among known cases.

Earlier this week, he said the variant first detected in Britain accounts for 22% of the cases in Germany, up from 6% two weeks ago.

Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the government wants to double the number of vaccinations in the coming weeks, from about 140,000 per day at present.

Germany has administered almost 3 million first doses since late December. More than 1.5 million people have received their second shot.

Spahn confirmed a report by weekly news magazine Der Spiegel that the government has appointed a special adviser for vaccine production to coordinate with manufacturers and speed up the delivery of additional doses to Germany.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, and Lothar H. Wieler, left, president of the Robert-Koch-Institute, address the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

A helper vaccinates a pensioner in a so-called "rolling vaccination centre", which is in Bannewitz, Germany, near Dresden for a test run on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Starting this weekend, such vaccination centres will be used in three Saxon municipalities. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Credit: Robert Michael