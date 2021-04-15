Germany sees drop in crime during 1st year of pandemic

Seehofer said that he favors strong police crackdowns against anti-lockdown protesters who openly flout rules at protests, and said he expects Germany's domestic intelligence agency to increase its scrutiny of such groupings.

Security officials have warned that the so-called Querdenker movement opposed to pandemic measures is becoming increasingly radicalized.

An administrative court in Stuttgart on Thursday confirmed a ban on two anti-lockdown protests scheduled to take place in the southwestern city Saturday.

Judges said that in light of rising COVID-19 infections in Germany, the gathering posed a threat to the health of those participating and to others. They questioned the assurances of protest organizers that participants would adhere to social distancing rules, noting that these had been ignored in the past.

The ruling can be appealed.