X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany seeks North Sea wind park link to those of neighbors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
Germany wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market.

Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

One big problem at present is the lack of power lines, which results in bottlenecks that prevent wind park-generated electricity from reaching consumers and industries further inland.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said that by building more interconnectors at sea, his country will be able to tap additional cheap electricity from offshore wind parks, including from European neighbors such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

This will also boost security of supply at times of high demand and allow Germany to export more renewable energy when it has a surplus, he said.

North Sea nations last year announced plans to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ vote could stop police training center 1h ago

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
11h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
16h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Another parking hike is coming to Tybee, continuing tension between tourism and locals
3h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Another parking hike is coming to Tybee, continuing tension between tourism and locals
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Democrat Elissa Slotkin to seek Michigan's open Senate seat
7m ago
'An absurdity': Experts slam WHO's excusal of misconduct
8m ago
Wall Street points toward a rebound after last week's rout
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
2h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
8h ago
Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter, dead at 83
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top