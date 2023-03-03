Germany seeks to buy mothballed Swiss Leopard 2 tanks

Amherd this week responded to the German government that any sale would require a decision by the Swiss parliament to declare the tanks officially removed from service, and that while there are discussions in parliament, no such decision has yet been made.

Her ministry said that the army has determined that in principle it would be possible to do without a “limited number” of battle tanks.

Germany is providing 18 of its own military's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and they are expected to be delivered later this month. Together with tanks provided by Sweden and Portugal, they will make up a battalion. Poland and other countries also are providing Leopard 2 tanks.

Germany's defense minister has pushed for the tanks to be replaced as quickly as possible.

German Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz confirmed Germany's interest in the tanks from Switzerland but said there had been no discussion yet of how many tanks might be involved.

Asked whether similar queries were made to other countries, Collatz replied that “we are in constant contact and good talks with many partners.” He didn't elaborate.