Nation & World News

Germany scraps a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for military servicepeople

Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - A soldier of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr stands inside a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, before its opening on Monday, March 8, 2021. Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Members of the German military, the Bundeswehr, are required to get vaccinations against a number of diseases — including measles, mumps and flu. COVID-19 was added to the list in November 2021, meaning that anyone who refused to get vaccinated against it could face disciplinary measures. (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A soldier of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr stands inside a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, before its opening on Monday, March 8, 2021. Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Members of the German military, the Bundeswehr, are required to get vaccinations against a number of diseases — including measles, mumps and flu. COVID-19 was added to the list in November 2021, meaning that anyone who refused to get vaccinated against it could face disciplinary measures. (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP, File)
19 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate that had been in place since late 2021, the government said Wednesday.

People serving with the German military, the Bundeswehr, are required to get vaccinations against a number of diseases — including measles, mumps and flu — so long as individuals have no specific health issues to prevent that.

COVID-19 was added to the list in November 2021, meaning that anyone who refused to get vaccinated against it could face disciplinary measures.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has now dropped the COVID-19 requirement following recommendations from the Bundeswehr's chief medical officer and a military medical advisory committee, ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller said. It has been replaced by a strong recommendation to get the vaccine.

News of the decision came as Germany's Federal Administrative Court considered a complaint by a noncommissioned officer in the navy against the continued vaccination requirement.

Germany contemplated a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults in the country in late 2021 and early 2022, but some government lawmakers and most of the opposition balked at the idea.

In April 2022, lawmakers rejected a narrower bill that would have required all people 60 and over to be vaccinated.

Editors' Picks

Another migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention, second in 2024

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his political future

Credit: TNS

Georgia-filmed “Ozark” lands starring role in Emory law class
28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer as medicine? Emory study digs into the sport’s health benefits

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer as medicine? Emory study digs into the sport’s health benefits

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Beltline health fairs aim to boost health equity for Westside Atlanta residents
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump's criminal trial to enter deliberations phase after jury receives instructions
8m ago
An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street pulls back, trimming its gains for May
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters