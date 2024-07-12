Germany says it won't be intimidated by Russian threats after report on alleged assassination plot

“We know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime wants above all to undermine our support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian war of aggression, but the German government won't be intimidated,” Kall said.

He noted that German security measures have been increased significantly since 2022, and that “the threats range from espionage and sabotage, through cyberattacks, to state terrorism.”

In April, German investigators arrested two German-Russian men on suspicion of espionage, one of them accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets including U.S. military facilities in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

CNN reported that the alleged Papperger plot was one of a series of Russian plans to kill defense industry executives across Europe supporting the Ukrainian war effort.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report. "All of this is again presented in the fake style, so such reports cannot be taken seriously,” he told reporters on Friday.

