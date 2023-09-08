Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence. Hardly anyone seemed to notice

Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice.

The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title.

But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare on Friday.

The victory was the German national basketball team’s biggest success since winning the 1993 European title and arguably its most spectacular win ever as the team captained by Dennis Schröder defeated the tournament favorites for its first win over the United States.

Perhaps the lack of local atmosphere had to do with the game not being shown on regular TV. In order to watch the game, Germans had to use a streaming service.

Sunday's game, however, will be shown on one of the national TV networks.

Although there has been little buildup or coverage for the tournament so far, that is expected to change now.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
3h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A CLOSER LOOK
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know
2h ago
The Latest
Correction: The Stream story
6m ago
Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of...
7m ago
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
5h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top