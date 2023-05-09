X

Germany proposes rules to ease legal changes of gender

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 minutes ago
The German government has presented a proposal for a law that will make it easier for people to legally change their name and gender, ending decades-old rules that require them to get expert assessments and a court’s authorization

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Tuesday presented a proposal for a law that will make it easier for people to legally change their name and gender, ending decades-old rules that require them to get expert assessments and a court’s authorization.

Under the planned “self-determination law,” adults would be able to change their first name and legal gender at registry offices without further formalities.

“We have taken another big step forward with the self-determination act and with it also in the protection against discrimination and the rights of transgender, intersex and nonbinary people,” Germany’s minister for families, Lisa Paus, said.

“This way we can give back some of the dignity to those who have been deprived of it for decades,” she added.

The existing “transsexual law,” which took effect in 1981, currently requires individuals to obtain assessments from two experts — such as physicians — whose training and experience make them “sufficiently familiar with the particular problems of transsexualism” and then a court decision to change the gender on official documents.

Over the years, Germany’s top court has struck down other provisions that required transgender people to get divorced and sterilized, and to undergo gender-transition surgery.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Far-right faction pushes to oust ‘traitors’ from Georgia GOP1h ago

Credit: AP

Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Roberts via AP

The Jolt: House Republicans push E-Verify as immigration crisis looms
1h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
1h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
1h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
10m ago
Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador's path on Victory Day
16m ago
Imran Khan, ex-Pakistani PM, is arrested, his party says
18m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
23h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top