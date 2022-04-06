ajc logo
X

Germany presents package of measures to boost energy goals

FILE -- Sheeps graze at a solar farm and a biogas plant, rear, in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Sheeps graze at a solar farm and a biogas plant, rear, in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

National & World News
Updated 32 minutes ago
The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia

BERLIN (AP) — The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the production of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia.

The 600-page “Easter package” approved by Cabinet lays out ambitious goals for the expansion of offshore power and declares the installation of renewable energy to be of “overriding public interest.”

"In sum, this package will lead to a significant increase in renewable energy,” Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin.

But he acknowledged that Germany still has to make a huge effort to meet its ambitious climate goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2045, and will likely miss its short-term targets due to failures of the past.

“It's the precondition, not the solution for everything,” said Habeck.

He added that the war in Ukraine would also affect plans, with Germany using more home-mined coal to replace the gap caused by a reduction in Russian energy imports.

Still, Germany has already managed to significantly cut its purchase of Russian coal, oil and gas in recent months. Germany wants to stop importing oil and coal from Russia this year, and gas by mid-2024, said Habeck.

“You can see at what speed we are becoming independent of Russian energy," he added.

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE -- Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
Activists of the 'Extinction Rebellion' environment movement block a road in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Slogan reads '1,5 degree celcius is dead, climate revoloution now!'. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Activists of the 'Extinction Rebellion' environment movement block a road in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Slogan reads '1,5 degree celcius is dead, climate revoloution now!'. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
Activists of the 'Extinction Rebellion' environment movement block a road in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Slogan reads '1,5 degree celcius is dead, climate revoloution now!'. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- A solar farm, front, and a biogas plant, rear, are seen in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE -- A solar farm, front, and a biogas plant, rear, are seen in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
FILE -- A solar farm, front, and a biogas plant, rear, are seen in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the government's so-called 'Easter Package' during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the government's so-called 'Easter Package' during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

caption arrowCaption
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the government's so-called 'Easter Package' during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Editors' Picks
The Latest
EU officials probe salmonella cases linked to chocolate eggs
7m ago
Tech stocks lead indexes lower on Wall Street; eyes on Fed
8m ago
US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation
8m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top