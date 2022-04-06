Germany presents package of measures to boost energy goals

He added that the war in Ukraine would also affect plans, with Germany using more home-mined coal to replace the gap caused by a reduction in Russian energy imports.
Still, Germany has already managed to significantly cut its purchase of Russian coal, oil and gas in recent months. Germany wants to stop importing oil and coal from Russia this year, and gas by mid-2024, said Habeck.
“You can see at what speed we are becoming independent of Russian energy," he added.
Caption
FILE -- Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
FILE -- Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Activists of the 'Extinction Rebellion' environment movement block a road in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Slogan reads '1,5 degree celcius is dead, climate revoloution now!'. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Activists of the 'Extinction Rebellion' environment movement block a road in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Slogan reads '1,5 degree celcius is dead, climate revoloution now!'. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
FILE -- A solar farm, front, and a biogas plant, rear, are seen in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
FILE -- A solar farm, front, and a biogas plant, rear, are seen in Oberkraemer, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the government's so-called 'Easter Package' during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck presents the government's so-called 'Easter Package' during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn