X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany pledges $222 million for Brazil environment, Amazon

National & World News
By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
38 minutes ago
Germany announced on Monday that it would make 204 million euros ($222 million) available for environmental policies in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — German development minister Svenja Schulze announced Monday that her government will make 204 million euros ($222 million) available for environmental policies in Brazil.

Of this total, $38 million is a donation to the Amazon Fund, Schulze told reporters in capital Brasilia. It is the most important international cooperation effort to preserve the Amazon rainforest, and is mostly funded by Norway. In 2019, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who considered the Amazon an internal affair, dissolved the steering committee that selects sustainable projects to finance. In reaction, Germany and Norway froze their donations.

“With the new government and the team of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and (environment) minister Marina Silva, we have a great chance to protect the forest and to offer a new perspective to the people who live there,” Schulze said.

Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in Brazil's Amazon reached a 15-year high as he dismantled environmental protection policies in favor of agribusiness expansion.

Germany also pledged to provide $87 million in low-interest loans for farmers to restore degraded areas and $34 million for Amazon states to protect the rainforest.

“Despite all the difficulties, the increase in deforestation, the land grabbing, the fires, the dire state of the Indigenous populations, we see this as an opportunity to reverse this whole situation,” Silva said during the press conference.

Lula, who took office in January, pledged to end all deforestation by 2030. His four-year term ends in December 2026.

The Amazon, which covers an area twice the size of India, acts as a buffer against climate change because its trees absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, and roughly two-thirds of the Amazon rainforest lies in Brazil. It is also the most biodiverse forest in the world and holds 20% of the world’s fresh water.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Panel recommends Christian Coomer be removed from Appeals Court bench
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
3h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Thibault

Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence
30m ago
Amina Luqman-Dawson’s “Freewater' wins John Newbery Medal
33m ago
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top