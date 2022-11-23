ajc logo
X

Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest

National & World News
By CIARÁN FAHEY, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Germany’s players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in an apparent rebuke of FIFA’s clampdown on plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in an apparent rebuke of FIFA's clampdown on plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday’s game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA’s warning to the seven European federations, including Germany’s, that players would be penalized if they wore colorful “One Love” armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.

Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homesexuality.

Soccer's governing body issued the warning Monday just hours before the first teams were set to play with their captain wearing the armband. FIFA said the players would immediately be shown a yellow card.

Germany coach Hansi Flick and soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf were among those to criticize FIFA’s decision.

Neuendorf has called the warning “another low blow” from FIFA. The governing body hasn't commented on Wednesday's gesture by the Germans.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also responsible for sports, wore a "One Love" armband in the stands at the Germany-Japan game. Faeser tweeted a photo of herself wearing it with the hashtag #OneLove.

News agency DPA reported Faeser had the armband on under a pink blazer that she took off during the first half.

Faeser was sitting beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the game.

Earlier, Faeser criticized Qatar for forcing a German fan to remove a rainbow-colored armband and headband at another game.

“This is not in line with my understanding of the security guarantees that I was given by the (Qatari) interior minister,” Faeser said. “Security must apply to all people. I’m very disappointed about this.”

The rainbow flag is a widely used as a symbol of tolerance with regard to sexual diversity.

Faeser said in her opinion “such symbols should be openly shown.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach 3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Republicans go backward with Saturday voting spectacle
4h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key
1h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
2h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hyundai Mobis announces EV powertrain plant near Georgia coast
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
4m ago
US sending Ukraine $400M in weapons, ammunition, generators
11m ago
Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of US holiday
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top