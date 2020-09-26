Germany pays tribute to victims of 1980 Oktoberfest bombing

The bombing on the evening of Sept. 26, 1980, claimed 13 lives, including that of three children and the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group. More than 200 people were wounded.

"Right-wing extremism has deep roots in our society," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a memorial event in the Bavarian capital. Germany has seen a number of further attacks inspired by anti-Semitism, hatred of foreigners and neo-Nazi ideology in recent years, including a series of far-right killings that police initially attributed to migrant gangs.