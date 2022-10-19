Germany: No guarantee UN climate talks will end with a deal

Germany planned to use the talks to announce new commitments for reducing emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, dpa quoted Baerbock as saying.

Also Wednesday, Germany's transport minister announced that the government wants to massively expand the country's charging network for electric cars, spending 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as more and more drivers to turn away from combustion cars to more climate-friendly vehicles.

Earlier this week, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to keep three German nuclear plants running until April to help the country manage an expected energy crunch this winter due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

