Germany: Merkel aide floats long suspension to debt rule

The “debt brake” was suspended to allow up to 217.8 billion euros ($265 billion) in new borrowing. Eventually, Germany borrowed only 130.5 billion euros; the economy suffered less badly than expected, declining by 5% — still a better outcome than long expected. The rule is being suspended for 2021 as well.

Braun argued that, rather than continuing to claim year-by-year exceptions to the rules, the constitution should be adjusted to define a “reliable diminishing corridor" of new borrowing over the coming years and “a clear date for the return to fulfilling the debt rule.”

Braun's intervention is remarkable given that the debt rules have long been a point of pride for Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union and this is an election year. Germans will elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Merkel as chancellor after 16 years.

The center-right parliamentary group's budget spokesman, Eckhardt Rehberg, rejected the idea and described the proposal as Braun's “personal opinion.” He said that “solid government finances are not negotiable” for the group.