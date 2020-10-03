Germany marks low-key 30th anniversary of reunification

Germany was reunited on Oct. 3, 1990, after four decades of Cold War division. East Germany joined the western federal republic less than a year after the east's communist rulers — under pressure from growing protests — opened the Berlin Wall and the rest of the highly fortified border between the two states.

While much progress has been made since then, economic and other differences between the west and the less-prosperous east still persist. A long-lasting trend of more people leaving the east than moving there has finally halted in recent years.