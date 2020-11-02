Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors are to review the situation after two weeks and discuss whether the measures need to be adjusted.

“The aim is to get back under this level of 50 at which health offices are in a position to trace contacts,” Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told RBB Inforadio.

Merkel said last week that authorities are currently unable to trace the source of three-quarters of infections.

The restrictions taking effect Monday allow groups of at most 10 people, from a maximum two households, in public. Germans have been asked to refrain from making non-essential journeys and hotels are barred from accommodating people on tourist trips.

Asked whether the restrictions might last beyond November, Braun replied: “Our declared aim is that we want to end the measures in this strictness at the end of November.”

“This is also about enabling Christmas business for German companies, and Christmas celebrations with the family for all of us,” he added. “I consider that important ... the stricter the measures, the quicker they work, so we decided on relatively strict measures.”

Pupils wearing face masks cross the rails to catch a subway in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A one month long partial lockdown becomes effective in Germany on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst