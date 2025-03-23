Germany holds off Italy to reach Nations League semifinals as other quarterfinals go to extra time

Nation & World News
Germany scored three first-half goals against Italy before holding on for a 3-3 draw to reach the Nations League semifinals
Germany's Joshua Kimmich, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring opening goal during the Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Germany and Italy at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Germany scored three first-half goals against Italy but then held on grimly for a 3-3 draw to reach the Nations League semifinals on Sunday.

Giacomo Raspadori's penalty deep into second-half stoppage time of the second leg put Italy within one goal of forcing extra time in Dortmund, but Germany secured a 5-4 aggregate win.

The other three quarterfinals on Sunday — defending champion Spain vs. the Netherlands; France vs. Croatia and Portugal vs. Denmark — all went to extra time.

Joshua Kimmich netted from the penalty spot after 30 minutes for Germany and Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala added the second goal six minutes later in unusual circumstances.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had just made a fine save from a header. As he was remonstrating with his defense, Kimmich played a short corner to Musiala and he clipped the ball into the net with Donnarumma stranded.

Striker Tim Kleindienst put the Germans 3-0 up and Moise Kean pulled two second-half goals back for Italy before late drama.

The semifinals begin on June 4 with the final on June 8.

Maldini's first start

Daniel Maldini started his first match for Italy, 23 years after his father Paolo Maldini’s last game for the national team. Cesare Maldini, Daniel’s grandfather, also played for Italy.

Greece and Turkey cruise, Lukaku saves Belgium

Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku scored two late goals as Belgium beat Ukraine 3-0 to stay in League A after losing the first leg 3-1.

Greece was promoted to League A after overturning a 1-0 deficit with a resounding 3-0 win in Scotland, with 17-year-old midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas among the scorers.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty sent Turkey on the way to a 3-0 victory in Hungary and a 6-1 aggregate victory to gain promotion to League A.

Hungary and Scotland dropped down to League B, while Ireland stayed in League B after beating Bulgaria 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Elsewhere, Vedat Muriqi’s hat trick in a 3-1 win at Iceland sent Kosovo into Group B with a 5-2 overall victory. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Germany's Tim Kleindienst, top, scores his side's third goal during the Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Germany and Italy at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he fails to score with a penalty during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after his teammate Michael Olise scoring their side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Germany's Jamal Musiala, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Tim Kleindienst during the Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Germany and Italy at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck, right, and Angelo Stiller, left, challenge for the ball with Italy's Daniel Maldini during the Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Germany and Italy at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

France's Michael Olise (11) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, center, watches the ball go into the net for a goal by France's Michael Olise during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Italy's Moise Kean, second from left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Germany and Italy at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) looks to pass the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Kyle Larson drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

