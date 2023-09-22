Germany hires Julian Nagelsmann as men’s national soccer team coach through Euro 2024

By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Germany hired Julian Nagelsmann to lead the men’s national soccer team on Friday, entrusting the former Bayern Munich coach with doing a better job than the last Bayern Munich coach who tried.

The German soccer federation said Nagelsmann was taking over on a short-term contract through next year's European Championship. Germany is hosting the tournament.

“We have a European Championship in our own country. This is something special, something that only happens every few decades," Nagelsmann said. "Having a great tournament in a great country is the priority. I’m very keen to take on this challenge ... We will be a close-knit bunch next year.”

At 36, Nagelsmann is the youngest Germany coach since 34-year-old Otto Nerz was appointed in 1926.

Nagelsmann succeeds Hansi Flick, the first Germany coach ever fired from the position. The federation removed Flick on Sept. 10, the day after a 4-1 loss to Japan stretched the team's losing run to three games and its winless run to five.

Nagelsmann previously took over from Flick when he became Bayern coach in 2021. He led his team to another Bundesliga title — its 10th straight — but was fired by the Bavarian powerhouse in March amid management concerns that he wasn't getting the best from the squad.

Germany next has friendlies against the United States in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 14, then Mexico in Philadelphia four days later. The team will continue its Euro 2024 preparations against Austria in Vienna on Nov. 21.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

