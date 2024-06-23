Germany gets late goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland to finish top of Euro 2024 group

Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting
Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Füllkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday and ensure the host nation finished top of its group
Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024.
By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Füllkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday and ensure the host nation finished top of its group.

Füllkrug rose high in a crowded penalty area to head into the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from a cross by another substitute, David Raum.

Switzerland had impressed while protecting a 28th-minute goal from Dan Ndoye’s clever volleyed shot.

The point for each team ensured Germany finished top and Switzerland second in Group A. Hungary took third place in the standings with an even later stoppage-time goal to beat Scotland 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Germany now goes to Dortmund for a round of 16 game Saturday against the runner-up in Group C, which is currently led by England. Germany’s opponent would be Denmark according to the current standings before the final round of Group C games on Tuesday.

Switzerland heads to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to open the round of 16 on Saturday against the runner-up in Group B, likely Italy or Croatia. They meet Monday in their decisive group game.

Switzerland’s goal was made in Bologna, the upstart Italian club that has qualified for its first Champions League entry next season.

Ndoye timed his run to meet a floated pass across the goalmouth from his Bologna teammate Remo Freuler. The attack began when Fabian Rieder, making his first start since the 2022 World Cup, won the ball in the German half and then fed Freuler.

A video review had denied Germany taking the lead in the 17th. Robert Andrich’s long-range shot bounced up and over the dive of Sommer, but the VAR team alerted Italian referee Daniele Orsato to an earlier foul in the goalmouth by Jamal Musiala.

The much-criticized Waldstadion playing surface behaved better Sunday and the roof stayed closed to protect it though no more rain is forecast for at least five days.

The turf cut up during both previous Euro 2024 games in Frankfurt. It has seemed not to bed in properly since being laid in November after the stadium hosted two NFL games.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, right, celebrates with Germany's Antonio Ruediger, left, and Germany's Robert Andrich after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, front right, scores the opening goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Germany's Jonathan Tah, center, fails to stop Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, left, from scoring his sides first goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer fails to save the goal from Germany's Robert Andrich that was later dissallowed for a foul during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji heads the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, second left, scores his side's opening goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Germany's Jamal Musiala, right, shakes hands with his coach Julian Nagelsmann after being subtituted during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin gives instructions during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center left, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

