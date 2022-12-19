ajc logo
X

Germany, France seek to counter US climate aid with own plan

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Germany and France on Monday backed calls to boost Europe’s own green industries in a bid to counter financial aid that the United States has put in place for American manufacturers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France on Monday backed calls to subsidize Europe's green industries in a bid to counter financial aid that the United States has put in place for American manufacturers.

The European Union has warned of a possible trans-Atlantic trade war over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $369 billion plan that favors American-made products and the EU claims unfairly discriminates against its firms.

In a joint statement, Berlin and Paris said they want to “secure the industrial base in Europe, in particular critical green industries.”

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, suggested “targeted subsidies and tax-credits” for industrial sectors such as wind and solar power generation, heat pump manufacturing and hydrogen production.

At the same time, they urged the EU's executive commission to negotiate with Washington for European manufacturers to get the same exemptions the U.S. grants to Mexico and Canada, which are free-trade partners.

Many of the ideas coming from the EU's two biggest economies echo proposals by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote to European leaders last week saying the bloc should adjust its rules on state aid to achieve the "unprecedented transformation" from fossil fuels to green power.

Von der Leyen also said the EU should work with the United States to ensure “that our respective incentive programs reinforce each other,” such as by working together to find alternative sources of key raw materials currently supplied by China.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 641h ago

What’s filming in Georgia in December 2022
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King
12h ago

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say
25m ago

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say
25m ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s legal problems could soon grow
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Reeanne Parisien

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
3m ago
US homeless numbers stay about the same as before pandemic
4m ago
Man to be sentenced in murders of 8 from another Ohio family
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top