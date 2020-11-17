Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremist groups could try to use a rally initially planned for Wednesday to attack the Bundestag, echoing an unsuccessful attempt to storm the parliament building during a similar demonstration in August.

According to an email sent to German lawmakers Tuesday by a parliamentary security official, a risk assessment by Berlin state police “has given rise to the expectation ... that attacks on the Bundestag building and on persons" are to be expected if the protest goes ahead.