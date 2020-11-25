Germany extends partial shutdown to curb virus spread

Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 18,633 new cases over the past 24 hours — compared with 17,561 a week earlier.

“We can’t be satisfied with this partial success,” she said, noting that health officials on Wednesday also reported 410 deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day total yet.

"(This) reminds us in the saddest way that behind the statistics are human fates,” Merkel said.

During a seven-hour video call, federal and state officials also agreed on a number of new restrictions.

These include:

—Limiting private gatherings to five people from up to two households, not counting children under 14. Over the festive period that number will be increased to 10, to allow for small family gatherings.

—Traditional New Year's Eve fireworks will be discouraged, and banned entirely in some popular streets and squares.

—Employers will be encouraged to let staff work from home Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

—Masks will be required in front of stores, in parking lots and in most secondary schools.

—The number of customers allowed into larger stores will be reduced.

The government also plans around 17 billion euros ($20 billion) more in aid to compensate businesses hit by the shutdown, on top of 15 billion euros provided by federal authorities in November.

Germany, which has 83 million people, was credited with a relatively good performance in the first phase of the pandemic. It still has a lower death rate than several other European countries, and its current shutdown has been relatively mild.

Germany has reported a total of 961,320 virus cases since the pandemic began, including 14,771 deaths.

Merkel expressed hope that the arrival of the first vaccines in coming weeks would help turn the corner on the pandemic.

“A lot indicates that 2021 will bring us relief,” she said.

The country's disease control agency released a new version of its contact tracing app Wednesday that includes reminders for people to share positive test results with people they were in close proximity to.

The app had been downloaded 22.8 million times by Friday. Its decentralized, privacy-focused design has been copied by several other European countries.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

A confectioner sells a chocolate Santa Claus wearing a face mask in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A pupil waits for a subway train in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The German government will discuss further restrictions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. Letters on a an advertise read "we will embrace again". (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A pupil waits for a subway train in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The German government will discuss further restrictions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference following talks via video conference with Germany's state governors on extending coronavirus restrictions at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors have agreed to extend a partial shutdown well into December in an effort to further reduce the rate of coronavirus infections ahead of the Christmas period. Germany embarked on a so-called “wave-breaker” shutdown on Nov. 2, initially slated to last four weeks. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses as she addresses a press conference following talks via video conference with Germany's state governors on extending coronavirus restrictions at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors have agreed to extend a partial shutdown well into December in an effort to further reduce the rate of coronavirus infections ahead of the Christmas period. Germany embarked on a so-called “wave-breaker” shutdown on Nov. 2, initially slated to last four weeks. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen