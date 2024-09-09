Nation & World News

Germany expands controls at borders to stem irregular migration and extremism risks

Germany’s interior minister has ordered temporary controls at all German land borders as a response to irregular migration and to protect the country from extremist threats
Updated 5 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's interior minister on Monday ordered temporary controls at all German land borders as a response to irregular migration and to protect the country from extremist threats.

Nancy Faeser said at a news conference that the government is extending temporary border controls to all German land borders.

“We are strengthening our internal security through concrete action and we are continuing our tough stance against irregular migration,” Faeser said.

The ministry said that it notified the European Union on Monday of the order to set up border controls at the land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark for a period of six months. They will begin next week on Sept. 16.

This adds to restrictions already in place on the land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Far-right success in German votes piles new pressure on Scholz's government
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hungary signals it's serious about sending buses of asylum seekers to EU headquarters
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy presses US military leaders to let Ukraine strike deeper in Russia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UK says it's suspending some arms exports to Israel over the risk of breaking...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Battery-powered devices are overheating more often on planes and raising alarm3m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street claws back some of its losses from a weak week5m ago
Tropical Storm Francine forms off Mexico, aiming for the Louisiana coast8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show