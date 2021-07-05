Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

Officials have said the listings would be reviewed as the proportion of infections caused by the delta variant in Germany rises. Although overall case numbers are very low, more than half of new cases are now believed to be caused by delta.

Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated during a visit to Britain on Friday that the restrictions on travel from the U.K. would soon be relaxed.

Eleven countries will remain on Germany's “virus variant area” list for now: Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Uruguay.

Caption Federal police officers check passengers arriving aboard a flight from Portugal, at Frankfurt airport Tuesday June 29, 2021. As of Tuesday, Portugal is being considered a virus variant area, and people arriving in Germany must go into quarantine. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler