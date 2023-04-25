X

Germany detains Syrian suspected of planning Islamist attack

National & World News
18 minutes ago
German authorities have detained a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have detained a Syrian man on suspicion of planning to carry out an explosives attack motivated by Islamic extremism, officials said Tuesday.

Federal police said officers detained the 28-year-old man early Tuesday in the northern city of Hamburg.

Investigators say the man is suspected of trying to obtain substances online that would have allowed him to manufacturer an explosive belt “in order to carry out an attack against civilian targets.”

Police say the man was encouraged and supported in his action by his 24-year-old brother, who lives in the southern town of Kempten. The men, whose name wasn’t immediately released, are described as being motivated by “radical Islamist and jihadist” views.

