Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on

Relatives have called for the names of the victims — Ferhat Unvar, Hamza Kurtovic, Said Nesar Hashemi, Vili Viorel Paun, Mercedes Kierpacz, Kaloyan Velkov, Fatih Saracoglu, Sedat Guerbuez and Goekhan Gueltekin — to be widely publicized, a rare practice in privacy-conscious Germany.
Mehmet Daimagueler, a prominent lawyer who has represented victims of other racist crimes in Germany, said the attack in Hanau should prompt politicians to reflect on the stereotypes about migrants they repeat, including portraying shisha bars as crime dens.
“The state needs to start fighting racism in its own house," Daimagueler told news portal Watson, calling for racist officials to lose their jobs and victims of hate crimes to be taken more seriously.
.
The building with the kiosk where five people were killed is seen before sunrise in the Kesselstadt district in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
Pictures of the victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed in front of a Shisha bar at Heumarkt in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
The pictures of the nine victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed at the door of a building in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
A graffiti under a bridge shows the nine victims of the Hanau shooting, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Letters read "racism kills". (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
A graffiti under a bridge shows the nine victims of the Hanau shooting, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
A sign "Stop Corona" on the market place appeals to the citizens and reminds them of the mask duty in this area in Hanau, Germany, Friday, Jan.8, 2021. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst
Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst
The names of the nine victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed at the door of a building in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
A police cordon observe a demonstration in memory on the first anniversary of the Hanau attack in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. The demonstration under the banner "Initiative 19 February", marks the first anniversary of the Feb. 19, 2020 Hanau shootings when ten people were killed in a terror shooting spree by a far-right extremist in Hanau. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
Credit: Andreas Arnold
Credit: Andreas Arnold
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, friends and relatives hold up photos of victims of a shooting, in Hanau, Germany. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims this Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Credit: Martin Meissner
Credit: Martin Meissner
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, thousands listen to German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a vigil on the market place for the victims of the shooting in Hanau, Germany. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims this Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Credit: Martin Meissner
Credit: Martin Meissner
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, a projectile lies on the sidewalk near a restaurant at the scene of a shooting in central Hanau, Germany. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims this Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, a police forensic officer walks to investigate at the scene after a shooting in central Hanau, Germany. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims this Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, police forensic officers investigate a car where a man was shot in central Hanau, Germany. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims this Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Credit: Michael Probst
Credit: Michael Probst