Germany calls on all to forgo Xmas shopping before lockdown

In some states, including Saxony in eastern Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia in the west, schools already are closed or mandatory school attendance lifted so parents can keep their children at home.

Starting Wednesday, schools nationwide will be closed or will switch to home schooling; most non-food stores will be shuttered, as will businesses such as hairdressers that have so far been allowed to remain open. Restaurant takeout will still be permitted, but no eating or drinking can take place on site.

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year’s will also be banned, as will public outdoor gatherings on New Year’s Eve.

Top officials were also appealing to Christians to stay home and watch the traditional Christmas Mass online this year to avoid the further spread of the virus among congregations.

Michael Kretschmer, governor of the eastern state of Saxony, which is currently especially hard hit by the pandemic, told German news agency dpa that this Christmas he would for the first time in his life not attend Midnight Mass.

“I don’t need it for my belief and I think it is right if all of us hold off during this sensitive time” Kretschmer said. ”Joseph and Mary were also on their own on the Holy Night.”

___

Pupils go to a school which is partially located in containers in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

People drive in a bus in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A girl goes to school which in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

The sun rises over Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst