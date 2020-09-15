Germany boosts own vaccine makers in race for COVID-19 jab

“Safety is an absolute priority,” she said.

Health Minister Jens Spahn echoed that stance, saying that only vaccines which have been tested on "thousands, ideally many thousands of volunteers in phase 3” would be approved.

Spahn complained that reports from Russia and China about vaccines being developed in the two countries “aren't always such that one feels there's absolute transparency.”

Spahn dismissed suggestions that Germany might consider making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory.

“We need 55-60% of the population to be vaccinated," he said. “I’m firmly convinced we will achieve this voluntarily.”

Spahn added that Germany also doesn't intend to hoard vaccines.

“I'm happy to give other countries in the world some of the vaccines we're been contractually assured," he said, "if we find in the end that we have more than we need.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, left, and Science and Education Minister Anja Karliczek, right, arrive for a news conference about a german program to support the develop a COVID-19 vaccine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber