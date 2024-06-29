Nation & World News

Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big video review calls set the host nation on its way to a 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big video review calls set the host nation on its way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute, before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack.

Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th of a match that was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a bout of thunder and lightning that sparked torrential rain at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016 and another sign of the team’s growing belief that will excite the nation after years of underperformance on the highest stage.

The Germans will play Spain or Georgia next and became the second team to advance from the round of 16, after Switzerland beat defending champion Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday.

“We’re going to Berlin,” sang Germany’s fans — in reference to the location of the Euro 2024 final on July 14 — in the giant South Stand late in the final minutes of what proved to be a dramatic occasion, as much because of the weather as what happened on the field.

After huge claps of thunder and lightning, the referee took the players off the field around the 35th minute and there was about a 20-minute delay, during which fans in the front rows got battered by torrential rain and sleet. The players re-emerged and undertook warmups before play resumed.

The Danes weathered their own storm early in the match and, against the run of play, thought they took the lead when Andersen hooked home a shot from close range. The Video Assistant Referee spotted an offside in the buildup, a free kick was awarded and the ball was played downfield, leading to a cross by David Raum hitting Andersen’s outstretched right arm. The VAR got involved again and a penalty awarded.

Havertz converted and it was all Germany thereafter, with Musiala racing clear to score his third goal of the tournament, tied for the most.

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann waves to the fans after a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Germany won 2-0.

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand hugs Denmark's Joakim Maehle after a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand leaves the pitch after a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard is dejected after a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Referee Michael Oliver during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dives but fails to save the goal from Germany's Kai Havertz during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from a penalty kick next to Denmark's Joachim Andersen during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gestures during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament against Germany in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Fans dance in the rain while a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament is suspended in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

A sign announces that the match has been suspended due to adverse weather during the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Heavy rain falls on the pitch after the referee paused the match due to a thunder and lightning storm during the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Fans at a fan fest in Berlin celebrate during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

