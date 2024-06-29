Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016 and another sign of the team’s growing belief that will excite the nation after years of underperformance on the highest stage.

The Germans will play Spain or Georgia next and became the second team to advance from the round of 16, after Switzerland beat defending champion Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday.

“We’re going to Berlin,” sang Germany’s fans — in reference to the location of the Euro 2024 final on July 14 — in the giant South Stand late in the final minutes of what proved to be a dramatic occasion, as much because of the weather as what happened on the field.

After huge claps of thunder and lightning, the referee took the players off the field around the 35th minute and there was about a 20-minute delay, during which fans in the front rows got battered by torrential rain and sleet. The players re-emerged and undertook warmups before play resumed.

The Danes weathered their own storm early in the match and, against the run of play, thought they took the lead when Andersen hooked home a shot from close range. The Video Assistant Referee spotted an offside in the buildup, a free kick was awarded and the ball was played downfield, leading to a cross by David Raum hitting Andersen’s outstretched right arm. The VAR got involved again and a penalty awarded.

Havertz converted and it was all Germany thereafter, with Musiala racing clear to score his third goal of the tournament, tied for the most.

