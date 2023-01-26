BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-20 East at Columbia Drive in DeKalb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germany arrests 2nd suspect in Russia spying case

National & World News
1 hour ago
German authorities say they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany’s foreign intelligence agency

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany's foreign intelligence agency.

Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States.

Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany's BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence.

Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND, prosecutors said.

German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI, they said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
11h ago

Credit: AP

ESPN’s Mel Kiper tabs Georgia Tech’s Keion White as first-round pick
16h ago

Credit: Jessica Whitley for the City of Macon

OPINION: A new flag in Georgia that needed no debate
23h ago

Credit: Jessica Whitley for the City of Macon

OPINION: A new flag in Georgia that needed no debate
23h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Lawrence to close in Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant news
The Latest

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Rybakina tops Azarenka to make Australian Open women's final
6m ago
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid
13m ago
Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa
32m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top