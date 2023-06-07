X

Germany alarmed by detention of Vietnam climate activist, warns on coal phase-out pact with Hanoi

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The German government says it is concerned by the recent detention of a prominent environmental campaigner in Vietnam

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it is concerned by the recent detention of a prominent environmental campaigner in Vietnam, warning that a recent multi-billion-dollar deal to help the country phase out coal use requires the involvement of civil society activists.

Hoang Thi Minh Hong was detained by police in Ho Chi Minh City last week and held on a temporary order charged with tax evasion, the United Nations Human Rights Office said, citing credible sources. It said Hoang is the fifth prominent environmental activist arrested in Vietnam for alleged tax evasion in the last two years.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said the arrests of Hoang and others “are an alarming signal for civil society actors across the country, as well as for environmental and climate protection.”

“We also view the arrest critically with regard to the upcoming implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreed between Vietnam and the G7 countries, Denmark and Norway,” it said.

The deal agreed at the end of 2022 saw the two Nordic nations and the Group of Seven rich industrialized countries pledge $15.5 billion to help Vietnam accelerate its shift from coal power to renewable energy.

The deal is meant to help the Southeast Asian country reduce its emissions to “net zero” by 2050, a goal which expert say needs to be met globally to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

It is one of several agreements that developing and rich nations are negotiating to meet global climate goals. The first such deal was signed with South Africa in 2021, and a similar agreement was reached with Indonesia last year.

The Foreign Ministry said the involvement of civil society in the process was “explicitly anchored in the agreement with Vietnam at the behest of the German government.”

“Climate and environmental protectors such as Hoang Thi Minh Hong play an indispensable role,” it said.

Germany has itself come under criticism for recent police raids on climate activists who have regularly disrupted traffic across the country.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shaun Harris

Solar developers must stop runoff that filled Georgia lake with mud2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Training center protesters vow they’re not done yet
1h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
2h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
1h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
1h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media...
10m ago
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor
22m ago
Pence says 'Different times call for different leadership' in video launching 2024...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top