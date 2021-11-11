Germans celebrate Carnival again despite high virus numbers

Despite strict pandemic rules, the start of the carnival season was overshadowed by a coronavirus infection of Cologne's official head of celebrations. Carnival Prince Sven I. announced Tuesday that he had tested positive despite being vaccinated and canceled all public appearances including the traditional reception at Cologne's city hall, German news agency dpa reported.

On Cologne's Heumarkt square in the old city, however, thousands of revelers dressed up as clowns, bees, pirates or tigers and seemed unfazed by the country's spiking virus numbers as they danced tightly to brass band live music.