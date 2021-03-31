German unemployment slightly lower in March

Rises in unemployment in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and elsewhere on the continent have been moderate by international standards. That is because employers are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, which allow them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.

In Germany, the labor agency pays at least 60% of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

The labor agency said it paid support for 2.85 million people in December, the most recent month it has estimates for. That was up from 2.6 million in December but still far below a peak of nearly 6 million last April.

Separately, Germany's statistics agency said Wednesday that the number of businesses filing for insolvency in 2020 dropped 15.5% from the year before to 15,841. That, however, was largely because, due to the pandemic, authorities suspended rules requiring overly indebted companies to file for insolvency.