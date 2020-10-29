German unemployment drops unexpectedly in October

In Germany, the Labor Agency pays at least 60% of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

The Labor Agency said that in August, the last month for which reliable data is available, the number of people receiving such payments fell sharply to 2.58 million from 3.32 million in July.

The Ifo economic think-tank said this week that, according to its calculations, the number rose back above 3 million in September and October.

Germany's governing coalition has agreed to allow employees to remain on the furlough program for up to 24 months rather than the standard 12.

Germany started easing coronavirus restrictions in late April, but had been gradually tightening them again. Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a wide range of new regulations that will take effect on Monday, including the closure of bars and restaurants, limits on social contacts and bans on concerts and other public events.

Schools and retail stores, however, are to remain open.

The “latest German labor market data confirms the continued strengthening of the economy, but the new lockdown announcement is likely to bring the improvement to an abrupt halt,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

“A double-dip now looks unavoidable,” he said.

Germany’s disease control center said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, a new high that pushed the country’s total since the start of the pandemic close to half a million. The Robert Koch Institute also recorded 89 additional virus-related deaths, taking the toll to 10,272.

Merkel told lawmakers Thursday that Germany is in a “dramatic situation” as it goes into winter, which she said would be “four long, difficult months. But it will end.”

The long-time German leader said authorities had no choice but to drastically reduce social contacts as three-quarters of infections can’t be traced anymore.

“If we wait until the ICUs are full, then it will be too late,” she said.

_____

Frank Jordans contributed to this story.